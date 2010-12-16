Google Pushing Chrome Browser To Businesses

Google’s Chrome browser came from nowhere to gain nearly 10% market share in just over two years, but most of those users are consumers. Google hopes to change that, and today introduced tools to help enterprises roll out Chrome to their employees.



Specifically, Google has introduced an MSI Installer and Group Policy policies and templates for Chrome and related tools. These technologies are irrelevant to consumers, but are standard in big IT departments managing lots of Windows PCs.

Chrome is an important part of Google’s battle with Microsoft for business users. Chrome is designed for interactive Web technologies like AJAX and HTML5. Google uses these technologies in its own Web services like Gmail and Apps, which it’s trying to push as replacements for Microsoft software like Exchange Server and Office.

Google may also recognise that companies aren’t about to run out and replace their Windows PCs with computers or terminals running the limited-function Chrome OS. Convincing them to install the very similar Chrome browser on top of their existing Windows PCs is a much easier sell.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.