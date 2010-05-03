Google Starts Pushing Brands In Search Results

Google has added a list of suggested brands to search results for a range of product types.



When users search for, say, ‘digital camera’, Google (GOOG) inserts a line of major digital camera brands between the top ads and the standard search results.

Google says these brands are determined algorithmically, and are intended to “make your research and shopping experience all the more enjoyable.”

That’s nice, but what the list of brands really does is give Google sales people a reason to call up brands NOT on the list and ask them if they’d like to buy one of those sponsored links just above it. Smart!

(via Google Operating System)

