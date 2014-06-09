Google Now Has The Perfect Feature For Sleepy Commuters

If you’ve ever nodded off while taking the bus to work or on the train home from a late night out, don’t worry. Google will wake you up.

Google just rolled out an alarm feature specifically tailored to public transportation for Google Now users on Android, according to blog Android Police.

If you open Google Now while using public transportation, the app may offer the option to set an alarm to wake you when you arrive at a saved location, such as home or work.

The alarm will estimate where and when you should exit your train, bus, or other form of public transportation. Google will suggest an alarm, and users can tap the clock icon once to set it.

If you change your mind, you can tap the clock icon again to turn the alarm off. The alarm apparently has nothing to do with the Clock app on Android devices and is only functional within Google Now.

A reader in the Netherlands sent Android Police the following screenshot showing the new alarm option.

It’s unclear if the feature is available for all Android users at this time and whether or not it will also come to Google Now on the iPhone.

