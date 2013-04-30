Google's Next-Generation Search App Is Now Available For iPhones And iPads

Dylan Love
google now

Long available on Android, Google Now is the company’s app on steroids.

Then you’ll be getting weather at a glance, using the voice-powered search a la Siri, and having the app speak answers to your questions back to you. When we tried the Android version last July, it blew Siri out of the water.

It’s a free download and it’s available right here.

If you already have Google’s app, all you have to do is update to get the new functionality.

