Google Now Lets You Ban Sites From Search Results

Google recently tweaked its algorithm to keep spammy and/or crappy sites out of your search results. But now it’s also letting you manually block sites you don’t want to see in your results anymore.



Next to the “Cached – Similar” links on Google search results pages, you’ll now have an option “Block all XYZ.com links.” It’s that simple.

You must be logged in for it to work, though. And, of course, the sites aren’t banned from everyone’s search results — just yours. (If you change your mind, you can undelete sites in your account settings.)

It’s rolling out today and tomorrow on google.com in English for people using new versions of Chrome, IE, and Firefox, and Google says it will add more regions, languages, and browsers soon.

Here’s what it looks like:

Photo: Google

