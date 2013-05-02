People Are Complaining That Google's New Search App Is Killing Their iPhone Battery

Google Now on the iPhone.

Google released a big update to its search app on iPhone this week to include its Google Now product, an intelligent assistant similar to Apple’s Siri.



But a lot people are complaining that Google Now is hurting battery life because the app requires their iPhone’s GPS to remain active to work properly, even when the app is closed.

The only way to fix the problem is to either disable the location function of the search app or delete the app entirely from your phone. However, disabling location on the app takes away some of the best features of Google Now, like the ability to monitor traffic conditions.

In an online forum discussing the issue, Googlers say the search app was designed to have minimal effect on your battery and actually uses Wi-Fi to determine your location more than regular GPS.

