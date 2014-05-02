Google Can Now Track Where You Parked Your Car

Google Now, the digital assistant that comes with Android phones, just added a parking detector to its search function.

The new parking card lists the address of the place where you left your car, along with a map that shows you how far away you are from your car, Android Police reports. You can also see the other locations where you’ve recently parked.

Google uses your device’s sensors to figure out when you’ve left a moving vehicle. That means you may see parking location cards may appear when you get out of your friend’s car or off the bus, Google explains.

That sure beats wandering around aimlessly, clicking the lock and unlock buttons on your key, praying that it will trigger a sound on your car.

The update is currently only available for Android 4.1+ users. You can, of course, customise when you want to see parking location cards. You can also turn them off entirely.

