Google Now Has Real Potential To Dominate Mobile Personalisation

There is a race underway on mobile to design a service that can anticipate users’ needs and serve them the content they’re looking for without them doing much more than swiping a finger.

Among the more advanced versions of this technology is the smart personal agent. The smart personal agent’s work is ongoing, done autonomously in the background, and information is relayed intuitively and instantly.

And right now, the foremost smart personal agent on mobile is Google Now. The technology was first developed by Google as an addition to Android for the launch of version 4.1 Jelly Bean. About a year ago, the service was also made available on iOS devices.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we look at the many new mobile personalisation services available — including app launchers, digital concierges, voice-activated assistants, and task automation tools. For the time being, Google has a serious upper hand in the data collection that powers smart personal agents. We believe that puts Google Now in position to be the go-to mobile personalisation experience.

Here’s why:

When it launched on iOS in April 2013, Google opened up the market for its smart personal agent service to almost 300 million more active mobile devices. That’s on top of our estimate that there are more than 600 million active Android devices in the world.

That puts the market for Google Now at just under 1 billion active devices.

Of course, not every single device capable of running Google Now actually is, and there is no hard data to support just how many devices utilise Google Now.

But, we do know that Google Now operates within Google’s Search app, and that Google holds an overwhelming 95% share of the mobile search market, meaning 95% of all global mobile search activity is funneled through Google.

In addition, Google also recently launched Google Now within the desktop Chrome browser, which will give it an even greater ability to integrate and learn from user activity.

Turns out Google may ultimately become the “Google” of personalised mobile experiences.

In full, the report:

