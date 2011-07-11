Google+ Now Has More Sharing Buttons Out Than Twitter

Apparently Google’s “+1” sharing buttons for Google+ have taken off so much that there are more out there than there are Twitter sharing buttons, according to a report cited by VatorNews.



Third-party site owners can add little buttons on their sites to let people share on social services like Facebook, Twitter and Google+. And there are apparently more Google+ buttons out there than Twitter buttons, which seems incredible.

Perhaps one reason is that there are a lot of third-party Twitter share buttons out there and those aren’t counted?

In any case, here’s what it looks like:

Photo: VatorNews

