Google Now For iPhone and iPad May Be Coming Sooner Than We Thought

A very Google-like ad showing off the search giant’s Google Now service for iPhone and iPad appeared online today, but was promptly pulled, reports Engadget.



Google Now uses a variety of information about a user—everything from emails to their current location—to display potentially useful information, like the current status of an upcoming plane flight.

Last year, we reported that the service was on its way to Apple’s mobile devices but we didn’t know when. From this video, it seems like we may be getting closer to a launch date.



Everyone who uses it seems to love Google’s Now service, which is currently available on Android phones. While it’s been compared to Apple’s Siri voice-command system, it’s really something different.

It’s been very well received because the service gets to know you and predicts things you’ll ask it for like, directions home that avoid traffic, information for an upcoming flight, or the latest sports scores.

Google Now is deeply integrated into Google’s Android operating system. It’s not clear how deeply Apple would let a service like Google Now embed itself in iPhone or iPad devices. Still, Google Now could approximate its Android capabilities by using push notifications and Apple’s Passbook feature.

This is another example of Google moving to dominate Apple on Apple’s own mobile-software platform—as it’s done by releasing iPhone and iPad versions of Google Maps which outperform Apple’s built-in Maps software.

One key reason for Google to release an iOS version of Google Now: Google Glass, the company’s experimental Internet-connected headset, which made a big, buzzy appearance at the South By Southwest conference in Austin, Texas, this week.

Google Now is integrated into Google Glass, and adds to the device’s functionality. This would be the perfect way for Google Glass to pair with iPhones and iPads.

For comparison, Engadget also posted the original Google Now ad, which looks almost exactly like the one above—except for the Apple devices:

