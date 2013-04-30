Here's A Look At Google Now For iPhone, Your New Siri Replacement

Google released its long-awaited Google Now service on the iPhone and iPad today.



The app is a voice-controlled assistant that’s similar to Siri on the iPhone, but it’s way better.

Google Now taps into Google’s huge trove of online data to bring you the one answer you’re looking for when you ask a question. It’s like magic.

The app can also do a bunch of other cool tricks like:

Tell you sports scores based on the teams you search for.

Give you stock quotes based on companies you search for.

Help you track a package based on alerts in Gmail.

Bring you news and weather based on your location and interests.

The only downside is that the iPhone version of Google Now doesn’t send you notifications when you have a new alert. That’s a key part of the app on Android, so hopefully Google adds it soon.

Google Now is part of the regular Google search app for iPhones and iPads. Download it here and check out the gallery below to see how Google Now works.

