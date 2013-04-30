Here's A Look At Google Now For iPhone, Your New Siri Replacement

Google released its long-awaited Google Now service on the iPhone and iPad today.
The app is a voice-controlled assistant that’s similar to Siri on the iPhone, but it’s way better.
Google Now taps into Google’s huge trove of online data to bring you the one answer you’re looking for when you ask a question. It’s like magic.
The app can also do a bunch of other cool tricks like:
- Tell you sports scores based on the teams you search for.
- Give you stock quotes based on companies you search for.
- Help you track a package based on alerts in Gmail.
- Bring you news and weather based on your location and interests.
The only downside is that the iPhone version of Google Now doesn’t send you notifications when you have a new alert. That’s a key part of the app on Android, so hopefully Google adds it soon.
Google Now is part of the regular Google search app for iPhones and iPads. Download it here and check out the gallery below to see how Google Now works.
Google Now can tell you when to leave for your next appointment so you can make it on time. It takes traffic conditions into account.
Before you can start using Google Now, you must agree to the terms and conditions. Tap the blue button at the bottom of the screen if you agree.
Here's a quick tutorial on how to manage Google Now's cards. Each one provides a little bit of information on a different topic. You can swipe the card away to delete it.
You can see here Google Now took search history into account and provided an interesting article to read.
Google Now provides an audio response almost immediately, saying Barack Obama is the 44th President of the United States, was born in Hawaii, etc.
