Google Explains "Living Stories"

We just got off the phone with Google’s Josh Cohen, the guy in charge of “Living Stories” — the new Google Labs product that hosts and summarizes stories from the Washington Post and the New York Times.



Here’s what we learned:

The summaries are the work of Washington Post and NYT human editors, not Google’s computers.

There are no ads on any of the “Living Stories.”

No money changed hands as a result of the partnership.

“The whole idea is to really try an provide a new experimental way to see how people consume news.”

The pages are hosted in Google Labs (not Google News) for now, but if metrics of success of met, the “Living Stories” will move to Times and Post Web domains.

So no, Google isn’t finally full-fledged a media company.

If “Living Stories” makes it out of beta, Google would allow any publisher to use the format on their Web site. ” Think of the way publishers use Google Maps,” Josh told us.

The metrics of success are “Is this useful to readers?” and “Is this a better way of reading news online then they have today?”

