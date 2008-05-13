Google: Getting Goose Eggs From YouTube, Six Other Businesses (GOOG)

Included in Google’s (GOOG) quarterly update to the SEC: Its now-boilerplate list of businesses that aren’t helping pay the bills.



“Revenues realised through the Google Print Ads Program, Google Audio Ads, Google TV Ads, Google Checkout, YouTube, Postini and DoubleClick were not material in any of the periods presented.”

Granted, that’s all relative: YouTube will likely generate something like $100 million this year, which would be material to just about any other company besides Google. And Google’s DoubleClick acquisition, which closed late in Q1, will obviously generate revenue soon.

The others… don’t hold your breath.

See Also: Eric Schmidt: Google Has Secret Plan To Mint Money With YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.