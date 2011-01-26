Google "Not Happy" With Number Of Android App Purchases

Google knows it has a problem with Android users not purchasing enough apps through the Android Market.



During a session at the Inside Social Apps conference in San Francisco, a mobile game developer told Android platform group manager Eric Chu that although Android is now shipping on 300,000 handsets per day, users aren’t buying nearly as many apps as they do on Apple’s iPhone.

Chu acknowledged that Google is “not happy” with the number of apps being downloaded through the Android Market. He said Google is looking at several ways to improve the market in 2011, including more accurate recommendations and better merchandising — for instance, listing top apps based on actual usage.

He also said that Google is making a big investment in direct carrier billing, which could help developers by making it easier for users to buy apps, and purchase items from within apps. This is tough work that Apple and other platform providers aren’t doing, Chu said, and it will pay dividends for Android developers in the long run.

Chu also claimed that Google doesn’t have a problem with alternative Android app stores like Amazon is building. “Competition is always good,” he said. At the same time, Google will continue to invest in the Android Market to make sure that there’s a place “developers can always count on to make their apps available under clear rules without business restrictions.” That sounds like a back-handed swipe at Amazon’s plans to make its app store more restrictive like Apple’s.

