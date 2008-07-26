Google Not Cheating: Knol Pages Buried Deep In Search Result Hell

One advantage Wikipedia has over Google’s Wikipedia-inspired Knol: Its entries still show up much higher in Google’s (GOOG) own search results.



This makes sense, of course — the longer-standing Wikipedia entries should have more inbound links, and ultimately a better Google rank. And Google has no incentive to juice the results to give its own product a boost — if it ever got caught, it would cause its brand irreparable harm.

How do some new knols compare to their Wikipedia counterparts? Wikipedia (SAI 25 #2) did particularly well for nouns like “lung cancer” and “sunscreen,” while Knol’s how-to articles like the much-ballyhooed “toilet clogs” and “how to backpack” don’t really have Wikipedia counterparts. Search ranking as of Thursday evening:

Search Query Wikipedia Knol type 1 diabetes 2 30 lung cancer 2 60 toilet clogs — 3 tooth pain — 14 how to backpack — 3 osteoporosis 3 383 sunscreen 1 >500 coleslaw 2 46 floating floors 6 >500 glögg 1 21 barbecue 1 37 knol 2 3 eclipse 5 >500Amusingly, if you search for “knol,” Wikipedia’s entry still comes up higher in Google’s search results than the Knol project homepage.

Earlier: Google Launches Wikipedia Killer “Knol”: Everything You Wanted To Know About Toilet Clogs, Tooth Pain, More

