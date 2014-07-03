LEAKED: This Might Be Google's Next Major Tablet Release

Google hasn’t updated its Nexus line of tablets since it introduced the latest Nexus 7 about one year ago.

It’s about time for an upgrade, but don’t expect another standard Nexus successor this year.

A new leak suggests that HTC is working on a new tablet codenamed Volantis.

This tablet is expected to be released under Google’s branding, which means it’s either a new Nexus tablet or one of the first devices to launch under the company’s rumoured Android Silver program.

Even if it is a new Nexus device, it probably won’t look much like Google’s current Nexus tablets based on reports we’ve seen.

The photo shown in this story is said to be a leaked press image of the tablet obtained by Android news blog Android Police.

However, Twitter account @evleaks, which has a strong track record for leaking products before their unveiling, claims that this image is fake. We won’t know for sure until Google officially unveils its next tablet.

Evleaks also claims to have revealed the tablet’s specifications, which suggest that Volantis could be a strong competitor to other Android tablets out there. It’s expected to come with a sharp 8.9-inch 2560 x 1600 resolution display, which would pack 281 pixels per inch. Android Police, however, reports that the display resolution will be 2048 x 1440.

The higher the pixel density, the sharper the image. So, this would make the Volantis’ screen slightly less sharp than those of the iPad Mini (326 ppi) and 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S (360 ppi) if @evleaks’ information is true.

The tablet is also expected to run on a 64-bit processor, which could enable performance that’s faster, more efficient, and better at multitasking than 32-bit processors. This seems plausible since Google announced at its most recent developer’s conference that devices running on Android L will support 64-bit processing by the end of the year.

If you’re a fan of the HTC One’s design, chances are you’ll take a liking to Volantis. Rumours from both @evleaks and Android Police suggest that the HTC tablet will feature the same zero-gap aluminium construction found in the HTC One. It will have the company’s signature BoomSound speakers too, which deliver audio that’s superior to other phones on the market.

There are a few inconsistencies between @evleaks’ newest report and previous rumours. While @evleaks reports that this is probably one of Google’s first Android Silver devices, Android Police’s report calls it the Nexus 9. Regardless of what it’s called at launch, it seems likely that HTC’s tablet will be sold under Google’s brand.

