Google Working On Its Own "Nexus" Tablet With LG

Google plans on releasing a “Nexus” tablet that runs pure Android software at some point later this year, Mobile Review, via BGR, reports.Google has been doing this with smartphones for the last two years. It put out a Nexus One and Nexus S phone running a clean version of Android.



A Nexus tablet would be free of interference from hardware makers who often add their own layer of software atop Android.

The Nexus phones have not been great sellers for Google because of carrier restrictions. (It’s not available on AT&T or Verizon.)

Selling a Nexus Tablet, which wouldn’t need carrier support, could do much better.

LG is reportedly going to make the hardware for Google. The tablet could ship in the fall.

