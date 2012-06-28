PHOTOS: Google's New Home Entertainment Device, The Nexus Q

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

It seems like Google’s Nexus 7 tablet is getting all the attention today.But we’re also very impressed with the Nexus Q, a tiny sphere that connects to your TV and lets you stream movies, TV shows, and music from the Google Play Store.



The Nexus Q is a bit different from Google TV. There’s no interface on your screen. Instead, you control everything with your Android phone or tablet, telling the Nexus Q what you want to listen to or watch next.

We just got our Nexus Q from Google. While we won’t be able to try it until we’re back in our living room, we did snap a few quick photos.

