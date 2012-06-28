PHOTOS: Google's New Home Entertainment Device, The Nexus Q

Steve Kovach
google nexus Q

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

It seems like Google’s Nexus 7 tablet is getting all the attention today.But we’re also very impressed with the Nexus Q, a tiny sphere that connects to your TV and lets you stream movies, TV shows, and music from the Google Play Store.

The Nexus Q is a bit different from Google TV. There’s no interface on your screen. Instead, you control everything with your Android phone or tablet, telling the Nexus Q what you want to listen to or watch next.

We just got our Nexus Q from Google. While we won’t be able to try it until we’re back in our living room, we did snap a few quick photos.

Here's the box...

Branding!

Back of the box. As you can see, the Nexus Q integrates with the Google Play Store.

Remove the sleeve and you see the box is sleek and black. Let's remove the top.

Intriguing. It looks like a mini Death Star.

Here are some audio ports on the back. Let's take it out of the box now...

Very cool design.

Another look at the back.

Instruction manual. Let's see what's underneath the tab...

Power cord! (You'll need to buy an HDMI cord separately.)

A closer look at the ports. It even has a USB port. As Google said, this thing is very hackable.

The Nexus Q is actually pretty heavy.

The bottom has a rubbery base to keep it from slipping.

When you plug it in, these LEDs light up. They change colour to react to the music you're playing.

Shiny!

Now for the tablet...

Click here for photos of the Nexus 7 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.