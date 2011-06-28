rumour: Samsung Is Making Google's New "Nexus Prime" Android Phone

Photo: Dan Frommer, The Business Insider

Google’s next Nexus phone, and the first to run Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, will be developed by Samsung and called the “Nexus Prime,” according to a report at BGR.Other than that, there’s not much new from a previous report with leaked specs. Earlier speculation said the phone may be called the “Nexus 4G.”



We’ve also heard reports that manufacturers such as HTC and LG were working on Nexus-branded devices. But BGR’s source says the Prime will have a “Super AMOLED HD” screen, which means it’s likely a Samsung device.

It’s possible those other manufacturers are involved in making their own flagship Ice Cream Sandwich phones.

Here are the other Nexus Prime details from the previous leak:

Runs Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich and won’t have the four home buttons on the front of the device

A large display that can play 720p HD video

5 MP camera that can record 1080p HD video

1 GB of RAM

4G LTE radio, meaning it will run either on Verizon or AT&T’s upcoming LTE network

Late fall launch

Find out more on BGR >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.