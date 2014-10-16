Google Announces Its Latest Apple TV Clone

Google is trying to crack TV, again.

This time it’s introducing the “Nexus Player” which looks like an Apple TV.

It seems really similar to Amazon’s Fire TV. It has a remote that works with voice input, and there is an optional video game controller.

It goes on preorder October 17, but Google doesn’t list a price.

Google has tried many times to crack TV. It did Android TV years ago, but that flopped. Most recently it did the $US35 Chromecast which was a dongle that went right into a TV. That seemed to have a little traction.

Now, it looks like it’s trying something that’s more powerful. We’ll see if Google has finally gotten it right.

Here’s the specs:

