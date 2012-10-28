Google Lost Its Next Super Phone In A Bar, Just Like Apple

Photo: @evleaks

In 2010, before it was released, photos of the iPhone 4 were published on tech site Gizmodo.Gizmodo got the phone because an Apple engineer allegedly lost the iPhone 4 in a bar.



The same thing happened this year to Google, but photos of the device didn’t leak out until now.

Wired’s Evan Hansen reports that a bartender in San Francisco, Jamin Barton, found a phone last month when he was cleaning up. No, big deal, because he finds phones all the time.

It was unclaimed the next day, which was unusual. Most people immediately come back for their phones.

The bartender showed it to a regular customer, Dave. Dave, who follows tech, recognised it as the Nexus 4, Google’s forthcoming phone.

Instead of selling the phone to Gizmodo, Dave reached out to Google to tell them Barton had their phone. Google sent its secret security agent to the bar. After a little bit of a dance between the security agent and Barton, Google got its phone back.

Barton may not have sold the phone to Gizmodo, but Wired published photos he took of the phone, paying him a freelancer rate.

All in all, a considerably less dramatic story than the one with Apple and the iPhone 4.

