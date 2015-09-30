Google says that its new smartphone camera works better in low-light than the iPhone

Jillian D'Onfro
Google just unveiled its two new Android phones, the Nexus 6P and the Nexus 5X which each come with better cameras than previous models.

The 6P is a larger phone — it boasts a 5.7-inch display versus a 5.2-inch display on the 5X. It also has a superior camera.

Google spent a lot of time talking about how the larger pixels in the 6P means that it’s optimised for indoor photography and great low-light performance. The company says it’s “the best all-around camera we’ve ever put into a Nexus device.”

It has a 12 megapixel rear camera and a 8MP front-facing camera, while the 5X has cameras with 12.3MP and 5MP for rear and front, respectively.

Here’s how Google showed off its better camera, compared to the latest iPhone’s camera:

Both phones can shoot 4K video and slow-motion video, and the 6P comes with a new feature called burst mode, which lets you create short GIFs by taking a series of photos by pressing down the camera button.

Apple just released something similar called “Live Photos,” a feature which automatically takes short videos, without you having to change the way you press the camera button.

The Nexus 6P will cost $US499 and the 5X will cost $US379, and preorders for both phones start today.

