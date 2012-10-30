Check Out How Android's Awesome New Camera Feature Works

Available today on Google’s flagship Nexus phones and tablets is a neat new featured called Photo Sphere.



DroidLife explains that Photo Sphere does more than simply take panoramic photos. Photo Sphere lets you take photos in all directions, combining them into one big “sphere.”

This short video will help to fully understand the concept:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

