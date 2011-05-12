Google's Nexus Tablet Is Coming, And It Will Knock Your Socks Off

Photo: Photo Illustration By Steve Kovach

If Google doesn’t release a new Nexus phone this year, I’ll go ahead and eat my Nexus S.Android boss Andy Rubin practically guaranteed a new Nexus during a Q&A with reporters yesterday.



The real question is whether or not Google is working on a Nexus tablet too.

Google is marketing the next Android version, Ice Cream Sandwich, as the one that will unify tablets and phones.

I can’t think of any better way to show that off than developing a Nexus tablet along with the next Nexus phone.

A few weeks ago, TechCrunch reported that Google may be working on a tablet with LG. That’s a good idea. LG seems pretty dedicated to Android phones and tablets, and even released it’s first Honeycomb tablet last month.

It’s likely Google is also pretty wary about tablet fragmentation. While Motorola’s Xoom shipped with a clean version of Honeycomb, we’re already starting to see Android tablets with modifications from the manufacturer. (For example, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab 10.1 and 8.9 will ship with TouchWiz, a series of widgets the company developed.)

Plus, Google says Ice Cream Sandwich will be completely open, unlike Honeycomb, so fragmentation is much more likely.

With Ice Cream Sandwich, Google will want to show off the OS in its purest form, just like it did with Froyo and Gingerbread with the Nexus One and Nexus S.

At the end of the day, my money is on a Nexus tablet launch this winter.

