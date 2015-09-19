Google is going to announce some new Android products on September 29

Google sent out invitations to the press on Friday night for a September 29 event. The company will likely introduce new Android smartphones and an updated version of the Chromecast.

Here’s the invitation:

Google’s new gadgets have leaked several times in recent weeks. First, we’ll get two new Android phones, one made by LG and another made by Huawei. The Android new blog Droid life reported this week that the LG model will be called the Nexus 5X. The Huawei model will be called the Nexus 6P.

Google is also expected to announce an updated version of the Chromecast, the device that plugs directly into your TV and lets you stream content from services like Netflix.

