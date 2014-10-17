VIDEO: The First Footage Of Google's New Tablet Has Appeared Online, And It Looks Gorgeous

Google quietly unveiled its new smartphone and tablet on Wednesday, but only posted renderings of the devices to show what they look like. However, it looks like a Vietnamese blog just got its hands on the actual Nexus 9 tablet and posted a video preview online (via Phone Arena).

The Nexus 9 will go on sale starting Nov. 3, but you can preorder it on Oct. 17. Unlike Google’s previous tablets, the Nexus 9 comes with an 8.9-inch screen, which means it should be around the same size as Amazon’s larger Kindle Fire HDX tablets. It’s slightly bigger that the Nexus 7 tablet, but not quite as large as the 9.7-inch iPad Air and 10-inch Nexus 10.

The tablet looks extremely slim, and you can clearly see the metal influence from HTC around its edges.

The rear panel seems to feature a soft-touch back, similar to some of Google’s previous Nexus devices.

While the design seems premium and durable enough to give the iPad some competition, the bezels surrounding the screen are a bit chunky. Still, it’s a major step up from the Nexus 10 in terms of design.

In one shot, we can also see that the camera noticeably protrudes from the back of the device.

The video also provides a sneak peak at what Android Lollipop will look like on the tablet, such as the new Material Design interface and redesigned navigation buttons among other new additions.

Check out the full video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.