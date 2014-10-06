This May Be Google's New Tablet, The Nexus 9

@upleaks/Twitter This might be the Nexus 9.

Google appears to be very close to unveiling its next major tablet, presumably the Nexus 9. Twitter account @upleaks has posted a new photo that claims to show the back of the device (via Engadget).

The new image clearly shows both Google’s Nexus and HTC’s branding; previous reports indicated HTC would build the search company’s next tablet.

Based on what we can gather from the photo, it seems as if the Nexus 9 will be a larger version of the 2013 Nexus 7. The tablet looks to have the same soft-touch-yet-grippy back as the Nexus 5 and Nexus 7, too.

Meanwhile, 9to5Google reports an HTC-branded tablet, believed to be the Nexus 9, has passed through the Federal Communications Commission. We can’t gather much from the filing, but it does reveal the tablet will come with both Bluetooth and near-field communication (NFC) technology.

The new leaked photo and FCC filing are just two of many indications that Google has a new Nexus tablet coming. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that HTC was developing a tablet for Google, and legal documents released by the chipmaker Nvidia mentioned that a Nexus 9 tablet running on its new K1 processor would be released during the third quarter of 2014.

