Google's New Tablet May Be Coming Next Week

@upleaks/Twitter A reportedly leaked photo of the Nexus 9 (not affiliated with Google)

Google may unveil its next tablet on Oct. 15, just one day before Apple is expected to introduce its next iPad, according to a new report from blog Bright Side Of News (via 9to5Google).

The site also claims the tablet, presumably called the Nexus 9, will cost $US399 when it hits stores on Nov. 3.

Just as previous reports have indicated, Bright Side Of News also says HTC will build Google’s new tablet. While we’ve been hearing rumours and reports about the Nexus 9 for months, this is the first time a specific price point has been named.

The Nexus 9 is expected to feature a 9-inch screen with a 2560 x 1440 resolution. It’s also likely to run on chip maker Nvidia’s new K1 processor, seeing as the company accidentally mentioned the Nexus 9 in one of its recent legal documents against rival processor manufacturer Qualcomm.

We won’t know for sure until Google actually decides to take the wraps off its new tablet. The blog didn’t mention anything about its sources, so it’s difficult to determine the legitimacy of this information.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Google announce some new Nexus devices this month, however. Last year Google quietly rolled out Android 4.4 KitKat and its new Nexus 5 smartphone at the end of October, so it’s possible we’ll see similar behaviour this year.

If Google does choose Oct. 15 to unveil it’s new tablet, the Nexus 9 may not have too much time in the spotlight. Apple is holding an event on Oct. 16, and many are expecting the company to introduce its official successor to the iPad Air.

