LEAKED: Details On Google's Next Tablet Have Emerged, And It Sounds Like It's Going To Be Amazing

Android Police A reportedly leaked image and spec sheet for Google’s Nexus 8

It’s hard to say exactly what Google’s next tablet will be like until we see it, but a few alleged leaks might offer a good idea of what to expect.

The latest leak hints that the tablet might come with a better camera, a more powerful processor, a sharper display, and a more premium design than the Nexus 7.

HTC is believed to be working on a tablet, codenamed “Volantis,” which will be released under Google’s branding, leading many to believe this is the Nexus 8.

Twitter account @Upleaks, which claims to leak information about new phones and tablets from China, says this purported Nexus 8 will come with a 64-bit Tegra processor and an 8-megapixel main camera.

Nvidia’s line of Tegra processors are known for their high graphics performance, and its most recently announced 64-bit K1 chip is said to provide mobile devices with console-quality graphics. So, if this is the chip that will power Google’s next tablet, we can expect impressive graphics that run smoothly.

The Nexus 8 is also expected to come with a super high-resolution 2560 x 1600 display, as PhoneArena notes in its report. One of the most noticeable differences when compared to the Nexus 7, however, could be the Nexus 8’s aluminium-built body.

PhoneArena mentions the tablet will come with a metal chassis, but didn’t elaborate on any other details. Since HTC is manufacturing it, hopefully we’ll see a tablet version of the HTC One, which was hailed by critics as one of the most beautiful smartphones to be released within the past year.

As per usual, the Nexus 8 will ship with Google’s most recent version of Android — in this case, Android L. The tablet is expected to cost more than $US300, although a precise price range hasn’t been specified at this time.

Last year, Google unveiled its new Nexus smartphone in October, so it’s likely that we’ll see new hardware from Google in the fall.

