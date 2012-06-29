It Looks Like Google's Nexus 7 Tablet Is Already A Hit!

Hugo Barra introducing the Nexus 7.

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

Google started taking pre-orders for its $199 tablet, the Nexus 7, yesterday after the product was announced.At such a competitive price, you’d think it would sell pretty well at first.



It is.

We cornered Hugo Barra, the director of product management for Android, at a press meet and greet last night to get some insight.

Barra wouldn’t give us a specific number of course, but he said the first-day pre-orders were really, really good. When we pressed for a ballpark figure, he gave us a knowing smirk and said “it’s big.”

Naturally, it’s Barra’s job to make the Nexus 7 sound like a success. But in this case, we believe him.

