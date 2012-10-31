Google Is Selling Almost 1 Million Nexus 7 Tablets Per Month

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Google is selling almost one million Nexus 7 tablets per month, according to Asustek CFO David Chang.Chang tells the Wall Street Journal, “At the beginning, it was, for instance, 500K units a month, then maybe 600, 700K. This latest month, it was close to 1 million.”



The Nexus 7 is a $199 seven-inch tablet, Google designed in conjunction with Asustek. It is Google’s attempt to slow sales of Amazon’s Kindle Fire, and challenge Apple’s iPad dominance.

It is also Google’s best effort at creating a true tablet computing experience with Android. While Android is the leading smartphone operating system, Apple’s iOS is leading in tablets.

Apple sold 14 million iPads last quarter, which is roughly 1 million per week. So, Google is still far behind. But this increasing growth is encouraging, and perhaps one of the reasons Apple decided to release a cheaper iPad mini.

