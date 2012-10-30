It's Official: Google's Nexus 7 Tablet Is Now Cheaper And Gains 4G

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Google’s flagship tablet, the Nexus 7 is officially cheaper. The tablet now starts at $199 for the 16 GB version. (Before $199 got you the 8GB model.) Users who want more storage can pay $49 more and get a 32 GB version.Google also made the tablet more mobile. Users can take advantage of 4G HSPA+ mobile internet.



The cellular data version of the Nexus 7 is available with 32GB and HSPA+ connectivity for $299. Google says the HSPA+ is able to operate on more than 200 GSM providers worldwide, including AT&T in the US.

