HANDS ON PHOTOS: Google's New Tablet, The Nexus 7

Steve Kovach
google nexus 7 tablet

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

We just got to spend some time with Google’s new Nexus 7 tablet.The $199 device definitely feels more like a Kindle Fire competitor than an iPad competitor. That’s because the focus is on content you can download from the Google Play store.

The Nexus 7 runs the new version of Android, called Jelly Bean. Check out the gallery to all the cool new features.

By the way, we’re getting our own Nexus 7 later today, so we’ll have a full review up as soon as we get to test it.

Here's the lock screen.

The back is rubbery and feels great to grip.

Volume and power buttons.

Headphone jack on the bottom.

Asus developed the tablet in conjunction with Google.

The home screen is full of content-centric widgets. This is clearly a Kindle Fire competitor.

More widgets for games and music.

Here's the new notifications menu.

The new Google Play store is full of TV shows and Movies for purchase.

Here's the TV shows list.

And here's the music.

Here's the Google Music app for the Nexus 7. All your stuff streams from the cloud.

Let's find a restaurant...

Cool! Nearby restaurants show up.

You also get traditional Google results.

You can get more specific if you'd like. This time we asked for corgi photos. Success!

Tap to see a larger version of the photo. How cute!

Here's the new magazine newsstand. You can subscribe to a bunch of popular titles.

Here's what Esquire looks like. Very impressive.

More on Google's big day...

Click here for a complete breakdown of everything Google announced >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.