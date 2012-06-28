HANDS ON PHOTOS: Google's New Tablet, The Nexus 7

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

We just got to spend some time with Google’s new Nexus 7 tablet.The $199 device definitely feels more like a Kindle Fire competitor than an iPad competitor. That’s because the focus is on content you can download from the Google Play store.



The Nexus 7 runs the new version of Android, called Jelly Bean. Check out the gallery to all the cool new features.

By the way, we’re getting our own Nexus 7 later today, so we’ll have a full review up as soon as we get to test it.

