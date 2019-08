At its event in San Francisco, Google unveiled two new phones‚ the Nexus 5X and the Nexus 6P. Here’s your first look at the Nexus 6P — the larger of the two phones with a 5.7-inch display that will take on Apple’s new iPhone 6s Plus.

