This Is Google's New Smartphone -- The Nexus 6

Google has officially unveiled its new smartphone, the Nexus 6. Just as rumours had indicated, it comes with a giant 6-inch screen and is made by Motorola.

The Nexus 6 will be available for preorder in late October and will go on sale in November. The phone will sell for $US649 without a two-year contract.

The Nexus 6 is going to look gigantic compared to your average smartphone. With it’s 5.9-inch screen, it’s even larger than the 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus and 5.7-inch Galaxy Note 4. It’s one inch shy of being the same size as Google’s Nexus 7 tablet.

Like we expected, the phone will come with a 5.9-inch screen with a resolution of 1440 x 2560. It will feature a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel front camera. Here’s a quick rundown of all the specs:

Developing…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.