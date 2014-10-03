Google's New Smartphone, The Nexus 6, May Come To Verizon When It Launches

Android Police A rendering of the Nexus 6, according to Android Police (not affiliated with Google)

Google’s Nexus phones don’t usually make it to many carriers. The Nexus 5, for example, is only available through T-Mobile and Sprint, and the Google Play Store. We haven’t seen a Nexus phone hit Verizon since the Galaxy Nexus was released in 2011.

But that might change this year.

Google hasn’t even announced its much-rumoured smartphone yet, but the newest report claims that it will be available on Verizon’s network when it launches.

Tech blog Pocket Now ( via Phone Arena) claims to have recieved this information from an anonymous source with “insider” knowledge. There’s no word on when the phone is expected to launch, but Phone Arena suggests it could be unveiled on Oct. 15.

If the current rumours hold up to be true, the Nexus 6 will be Google’s largest smartphone yet. The Nexus 5 successor is expected to come with a giant 5.9-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 and a 13-megapixel camera. That’s a whole lot bigger than the 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus, and is also slightly lengthier than the 5.7-inch Galaxy Note 4.

Based on the leaks we’ve seen, it seems like the Nexus 6 will look a lot like Motorola’s new Moto X — but a lot bigger. We’re expecting to hear more about it sometime this month.

