Google's New Smartphone Is Coming This Month, And It's Going To Be Huge

Android Police A mockup showing what the Nexus 6 could look like according to the blog Android Police.

Google’s gigantic smartphone is set to be unveiled this month, three people familiar with the situation told The Wall Street Journal.

The Journal is also reporting that the phone will come with a 5.9-inch display and will be manufactured by Motorola, which aligns with rumours and reports we have been seeing for the past several months. The phone launch will coincide with the release of Google’s new Android software, which is currently being called Android L.

Google’s new phone, presumably the Nexus 6, will be significantly larger than Apple’s iPhone 6 Plus and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 4. At about 6 inches in diagonal length, the phone is just about one inch short of being the same size as a tablet.

Samsung’s Galaxy Mega, which comes in either a 5.8-inch or 6.3-inch size, is one of the few smartphones that will be as large as the Nexus 6.

The Journal’s report isn’t necessarily new for those who have been following coverage surrounding the Nexus 6. But the fact The Journal’s sources are reporting the same details we’ve been seeing for months makes it seem more likely that Google’s new phone is in fact coming this month.

Last year, Google unveiled the Nexus 5 and Android 4.4 KitKat on Oct. 31, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see its new products launch around the same time this year.

Last month, tech blog Android Police reported a handful of new features and specifications it says will be in the Nexus 6. Google’s giant smartphone will reportedly come with a high-resolution 2566 x 1440 resolution screen, a 13-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel front camera.

