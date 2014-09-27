This May Be Our First Look At Google's Giant New Smartphone: The Nexus 6

9to5Google This might be what Google’s next smartphone looks like

Google’s next smartphone, presumably called the Nexus 6 or Nexus X, is going to come with a giant 5.9-inch screen, according to 9to5Google.

Barring its large size, the new Nexus phone will be very similar to Motorola’s second-gen Moto X, the report says. It will come with some tweaks that make it easier to use its massive screen.

The image above is a mockup that 9to5Google made based on an early version of the actual device, which the website claims it has seen.

If the Nexus 6 does come with a 5.9-inch display, this means Google’s next smartphone could be nearly as large as a tablet. The Nexus 7, for example, comes with a 7-inch screen which is just about one inch shorter than the rumoured Nexus 6.

Even though 5.9 inches sounds big for a phone, there are larger smartphones out there. Samsung’s Galaxy Mega, for example comes in both 5.9-inch and 5.3-inch sizes. Still, it would be about 0.4 inches larger than Apple’s 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus.

9to5Google says this giant screen will come with a 2560 x 1440 resolution, putting it at the same level as LG’s recently released G3. The Nexus 9 will also come with a giant 3,200 mAh battery to power that mega-screen.

The device will reportedly ship with a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel front camera, which has become somewhat of a standard for most flagship smartphones. It will reportedly run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 processor, which is a little newer than the chip that powers HTC’s One M8.

The phone will probably come with Android L, which is Google’s newest version of its mobile software. Google’s smartphones and tablets always come with the stock version of its latest software, so this is pretty much a guarantee.

There’s no telling when we can expect to see the device, but last year Google debuted the Nexus 5 and Android 4.4 KitKat at the end of October.

