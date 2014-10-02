Here's A Photo Of Someone (Supposedly) Using Google's New Smartphone, The Nexus 6

Over the past several weeks we’ve seen a few leaked renderings that reportedly show what the Nexus 6 will look like. Now, the blog Android Police claims to have recieved a photo from a tipster showing someone actually using Google’s upcoming smartphone in public.

The phone shown in the new photos appears to align with the leaks we’ve seen so far, but there are a few inconsistencies.

Multiple reports from 9to5Google, Android Police, and other outlets have strongly suggested the Nexus 6 will come with a massive 5.9-inch display. The phone in the images below doesn’t look that large — a phone with that display would be significantly larger than the 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus, which is difficult to use with just one hand — although it’s hard to tell for sure since there aren’t any other devices visible in the shot for comparison.

What we can see, however, is that the device shown below is running Android L. The biggest indicator is the redesigned navigation buttons at the bottom of the screen.

If this truly is the Nexus 6, it probably won’t be that bulky. The person in the photo is likely using some sort of protective case to keep people from identifying it.

The phone looks a lot like the new Moto X; in fact, it looks so much like Motorola’s new phone that we’re extremely sceptical that this could be the Nexus 6. We can’t see the back in these photos, but everything down to the phone’s shape, bezels, and speakers looks identical. Take a look at the Moto X below. You’ll notice the design is the same as the purported Nexus 6, but it looks smaller than the phone shown above.

We probably won’t have to wait too long to see the real thing. Google quietly unveiled the Nexus 5 and Android 4.4 KitKat on Halloween last year, so there’s a chance we’ll see some new devices from Google this month. Other than a super-sized screen, the Nexus 6 is expected to come with a 13-megapixel camera, a sharp 2560 x 1440 display, and a large 3,200 mAh battery.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.