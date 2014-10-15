The First Ads For Google's Giant New Smartphone And Tablet May Have Just Leaked

Google is expected to unveil its new Nexus 6 smartphone and Nexus 9 tablet any day now, and the first advertisement for both devices might have just leaked online.

Google+ user Cristian Colocho claims he saw the advertisement while he was watching the season premiere of “The Walking Dead” on AMC’s website (via PhoneArena and Android Authority). Clicking on the ad took Colocho to a website on Google’s Android page that isn’t live yet.

Colocho claims to have spotted two other ads as well. The first ad shows off the giant Nexus 6, with Google poking fun at it’s size. The slogan behind the ad is “Be Together, Not The Same,” suggesting that Google is saying not every smartphone user wants the same screen size.

The second shows a group of Androids driving around in a van. An Android Wear watch is visible on one Android’s wrist, while another is seen holding up a new tablet.

The third commercial shows a bunch of different Androids dancing, and the same large smartphone shown in the first ad is clearly visible in the center.

It’s unclear how legitimate these commercials are, but if Colocho did in fact see these ads on AMC’s website, it’s possible that Google leaked them on purpose to generate a little bit of buzz before the unveiling.

Google is rumoured to unveil the Nexus 6 tomorrow alongside the launch of Android L, while HTC’s Jeff Gordon also just teased that a big announcement is coming soon. HTC is likely the manufacturing partner working with Google on the Nexus 9, so it’s possible that Gordon is referring to the new tablet.

Android Authority editor Bogdan Petrovan uploaded all three ads online; take a look below.

