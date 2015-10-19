One of Google's hot new flagship phones goes on sale today

If you want to run Android exactly as Google intended it, there’s just one choice: A Nexus smartphone.

Designed by Google and built by a hardware partner that changes year-by-year, they present a clean, unbloated version of the search giant’s mobile operating system.They never sell huge quantities, but are typically reviewed highly by critics, and stand as an example to other handset manufacturers of what Android can be.

This Monday, one of the latest Nexus devices goes on sale. For the first time, Google is launching not one but two — the Nexus 5X, made by LG, and the larger Nexus 6P, built by Huawei. It gives customers more choice when it comes to size, and comes after Apple decided to split its iPhone into two sizes just over a year ago.

The 5X has gone on sale today, both online starting at £339 in the UK and $US379 in the US, and also from carriers’ stores and websites in the UK, US, Canada, Japan, India, and Korea.

How do the Nexus smartphones fare? Once again, they have been well-received, according to a slew of reviews published Monday. Ars Technica says that “with little-to-no compromise, these are now the smartphones to beat.” TechCrunch is more critical of the cheaper 5X, writing that “everyone that I’ve asked to pick it up says the same damn thing. ‘It just doesn’t feel like a great phone.'” But the 6P is “beyond worth it. You’ve probably never experienced a version of Android’s operating system quite like this.”Wired commends the 6P’s design, writing that “in something of a first for Google, it’s really nicely designed.”

Previously, Nexus smartphones have developed cult followings among Android enthusiasts — but relatively low sales. It’s the likes of Samsung, LG, Motorola, and HTC that shift the majority of Android smartphones. But Google might be aiming to change this.

The Verge points out that Google has been running prime-time adverts for the 5X and 6P on US television — suggesting that Google is aiming for garner more mass consumer appeal than its flagship devices have had in the past.

Here’s the advert for the 5X:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And the 6P:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

International Business Times reports that the 6P will go on sale on October 26.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.