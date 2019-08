Google just unveiled two new Android phones, the Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X.

The new Nexus 6P is the first Nexus phone to come with an all metal design. It has a 12.3 megapixel camera and a 5.7-inch display. The Nexus 5X is a smaller phone with a 5.2-inch screen,

Developing…

