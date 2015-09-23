Leaked pictures confirm Google's new phones will have really confusing names

Images of the packaging for Google’s new Nexus devices, the 5X and 6P, has leaked online, Android Police reports.

The new devices are expected to be unveiled on September 29 and will pick up where the outgoing Nexus 6 left off. Rather than being called the Nexus 7, however, Google has opted to name the devices after previous models with the addition of a new letter: there is the LG-made 5X and the Huawei-made 6P.

The new boxes are both rectangular and feature either the “X” or “P” branding very prominently alongside the traditional “Nexus” logo.

The Nexus 5X, manufactured by LG, shares a similar design to the Nexus 6 (2014) — also manufactured by LG — and comes with a 5.2-inch screen, 2,700mAh battery and USB Type-C port.

Android Police The Nexus 5X box.

The Nexus 6P, manufactured by Huawei, has a larger 5.7-inch screen and features a redesigned back, with the camera on the top left rather than being mounted in the middle as with the Nexus 5 and 5X. The box includes a small diagram of the phone under the storage size.

Android Police The Nexus 6P box.

Recycling the names of previous handsets may be an ill-advised branding move. While Google has made a tablet called the Nexus 7, it is no longer in production and so consumers are unlikely to become confused.

