Here's everything we're expecting to see at Google's big event this week

Google is holding a major event on Sept. 29, where it will likely tell us more about the future of Android.

The company typically holds an event in the fall to introduce its new Nexus phones and the next version of Android.

Although we learned about Android Marshmallow at Google I/O in May, the company usually waits until the fall to show off the final version of the software.

But there are a few other announcements in store for this year’s event as well, according to reports. This will also be the first major event Google has held since the company restructured itself in August.

We won’t know exactly what Google plans to reveal until Tuesday, but here’s a look at everything we’re expecting based on rumours and reports.

The Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P

Google’s next big flagship Android phones are expected to be called the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P. The Nexus 5X is rumoured to be a sequel to the Nexus 5 phone Google released in 2013, while the Nexus 6P is said to be a follow-up to last year’s Nexus 6.

The Nexus 5X is rumoured to have a 5.2-inch screen, which would make it about the same size as the Samsung Galaxy S6, while the Nexus 6P is expected to be much larger at 5.7 inches. That means it will be around the same size as Samsung Galaxy Note 5, but slightly larger than the iPhone 6 Plus.

Google usually works with a partner that produces the phone under Google’s branding. For example, Motorola produced the Nexus 6, while HTC built the Nexus 9 tablet. This year, LG is said to be on tap to make the smaller Nexus 5X while Huawei is said to be building the Nexus 6P.

We won’t really know what the phones look like until Google officially releases them, but several leaks have given us some clues. It looks like the Nexus 6P will feature a slim metal body with dual front facing speakers, according to a reportedly leaked slide from a Google presentation published by Android Police. If these slides are accurate, this would be the first time Google has released a Nexus phone made entirely of metal.

The phone is expected to come with a fingerprint sensor on the back, a large 3450 mAh battery, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor, a 12.3-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel front camera, and a Type C USB port. Like all of Google’s Nexus devices, it will run on the newest version of Android and will be among the first to get crucial updates when they’re released.

The Nexus 5X, comparatively, is expected to come with a smaller 2,700 mAh battery, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 processor, and a 12.3-megapixel main camera with a 5-megapixel front camera, according to a leaked Amazon listing that has since been deleted which Droid-Life spotted. The image below, which was published by Twitter account OnLeaks, also claims to show the design for the upcoming Nexus 5X.

New Chromecasts

While Google’s new Nexus devices are expected to be the biggest announcement, Google is also expected to update its Chromecast streaming stick as well. The upcoming Chromecast is said to support faster Wi-Fi and will come with a new feature called “Fast Play,” which enables you to establish a connection much more quickly when pressing the “Cast” button, according to 9to5Google’s Stephen Hall.

Based on leaked images that Hall published, it also looks like the new Chromecast will feature a circular design rather than the current model’s dongle shape. Here’s what they might look like:

Google is also reportedly planning a separate Chromecast Audio device too, according to Hall. Chromecast Audio is an accessory for your speaker that allows you to mirror audio from your Chrome browser to the speakers in your home. It’s being called “Hendrix” internally, according to Hall’s report.

Android Marshmallow

We can also expect to learn more about Android Marshmallow, the next big update coming to Android phones and tablets. Google announced in May that the new Android will come with a more powerful version of Google Now called Google Now on Tap. The new Google Now will be more intuitive, and you’ll be able to ask questions while you’re still in an app so that you don’t have to interrupt what you’re doing.

There are bunch of handy little features that make the overall software easier to use, too, such as a floating tool bar so that you can easily reach buttons such as copy and paste.

Google just showed us a developer preview back in May, but we’re expecting to see the real thing at its event next week. This means we’ll probably find out when it’s launching and there’s a chance Google will show off some new features we didn’t get to see last time.

