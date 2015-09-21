Here's what Google's next big Android phones will be called

Lisa Eadicicco The Nexus 6, which Google unveiled last year.

Google is expected to unveil two brand new Nexus phones later this month, and a recent report from Droid-Life claims that they will be called the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P.

The Nexus 5X is widely reported to be an updated version of the Nexus 5 smartphone Google introduced back in 2013. LG is said to be the manufacturer behind the 5X, while the Nexus 6P will reportedly be a larger phone similar to the Nexus 6 device Google released nearly one year ago. This phone is said to be made by Chinese smartphone giant Huawei.

Over the past few months, multiple reports have suggested the phone made by LG will have a 5.2-inch screen, which would make it about the same size as Samsung’s Galaxy S6. The larger phone made by Huawei will reportedly have a 5.7-inch screen, making it slightly smaller than last year’s Nexus 6 and the same size as Samsung’s Galaxy Note 5.

Based on photos that have leaked last month, it looks like both phones will feature a slim design that resembles the phones Google has released in the past. The larger 5.7-inch phone looks like it may come with a metal back, according to images leaked by iNexus.co in late August. The larger model is also expected to be the first Nexus phone to come in a 128GB variant, according to a new report from blog Android Police, which has a strong track record when reporting on unreleased Android products.

We’ll know for sure on Sept. 29, which is when Google is holding its event in San Francisco. Other than new Nexus phones, we can probably expect to learn more about when Android Marshmallow will officially launch. A new version of Google’s Chromecast streaming device is rumoured to be debuting at the event too.

NOW WATCH: The insanely successful life of Uber billionaire Travis Kalanick



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.