Google is reportedly making a new version of its best Android phone

Google is said to be working on two new smartphones to be released this year — a giant phone that’s essentially going to be a new version of the Nexus 6, and a smaller flagship that will likely be an updated Nexus 5. Now, a new leak has given us a clear look at what that updated Nexus 5 might look like.

Steve Hemmerstoffer, who runs the Twitter account OnLeaks and the tech news blog Nowhereelse.fr, has shared a set of renderings that reportedly show the new Nexus 5 with tech site uSwitch. The renderings are said to be based on schematics that have been sent to accessory makers to ensure that their cases fit the phone when it launches.

Here’s a look at the back of the phone. The circle underneath the camera is said to be the fingerprint sensor.

It looks like the camera slightly protrudes out from the back of the phone too.

Here’s the front of the phone. It seems as if the new Nexus 5 will have a design that’s similar to that of the Nexus 5 that launched in 2013.



While the images aren’t an definitive look at Google’s new Nexus phone, it at least gives us an idea of what we might be able to expect. The new phone is said to be produced by LG, lining up with rumours we’ve heard in the past, and it will reportedly have a 5.2-inch screen.

Although Hemmerstoffer has a pretty solid track record when it comes to leaking unreleased products, it’s important to keep in mind that these images haven’t been confirmed by LG or Google. Even if they are legitimate, there’s a chance things could change by the time Google actually announces its new phone.

The Nexus 5 was regarded as being Google’s best Nexus phone yet when it launched two years ago. It was a big step up from the popular Nexus 4 — it had a slimmer design, a larger screen that was sharper than that of the Nexus 4, and it supported LTE. Now it sounds like Google is working on an updated version of that to appeal to those who may find the Nexus 6 too big.

The company usually releases its new version of Android and new Nexus devices in October, so there’s a chance we’ll hear about it then.

We’ve reached out to Google for comment on the authenticity of these renderings and will update the post accordingly when we hear back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.