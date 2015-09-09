Leaked photos of Google's new Nexus 5 phone have appeared online

Pictures of Google’s next Nexus phone, confusingly called the Nexus 5 (2015), have leaked online, according to AndroidPIT.

The old Nexus 5, manufactured by LG, was released in November 2013 and is now set to get a refresh with the 5 (2015), also manufactured by LG. If this wasn’t confusing enough, there is also going to be a Nexus 6 (2015) which replaces the Motorola-made Nexus 6 (2014) but will be manufactured by Huawei.

AndroidPIT The new Nexus 5 (2015).

The Nexus 5 (2015) appears to share a similar design language with the Nexus 6 with a center-aligned camera, dual flash, and rounded corners. The screen is reportedly 5.2-inches, which is slightly larger than the iPhone 6. The phone has a 2,700mAh battery (the iPhone 6 Plus, for comparison, has a 2,915mAh battery) and comes with a USB Type-C port, like that seen in the new MacBook.

The launch date is, according to reports, set for September 29.

