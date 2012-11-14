Holy Smokes! Google's Nexus 4 Smartphone Sold Out In Less Than An Hour

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Google’s newest smartphone, the Nexus 4 from LG, sold out within its first hour in the U.S.The unlocked phone was only available through Google’s online Play store, but T-Mobile is selling at a discount with a two-year agreement too.



The Nexus 4 costs $299 for the 8 GB model and $349 for the 16 GB model. Google now prompts you to input your email address in order to get updates on when the phone will be available again.

The price is right too. At $299, the Nexus 4 costs about half as much as an unlocked iPhone.

It’s unclear how many phones Google had to sell, but it surely didn’t expect this kind of demand. We’ve reached out to Google for comment and will update if we hear back.

UPDATE: Google won’t comment on how many Nexus 4 phones it sold, but it did post an alert to Google+ letting people know that more units are on the way:

There’s been so much interest for the Nexus lineup that we’ve sold out of some of our initial stock in a few countries! We are working hard to add more Nexus devices to Google Play in the coming weeks to keep up with the high demand. You can learn more about Nexus devices and stay updated at play.google.com/nexus.

