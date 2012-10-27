Leaked: Here's Google's First 10-Inch Tablet

Google and Samsung are expected to unveil a new 10-inch tablet called the Nexus 10 at the big Android press event in New York on October 29.



Little is known about the device, but we finally have the first batch of leaked photos of what is likely the Nexus 10. The tablet is shown running a new version of Android, version 4.2. It also looks similar to Samsung’s flagship tablet, the Galaxy Note 10.1.

BriefMobile has a bunch of photos, and we included one of them for you below.

Photo: BriefMobile

