Everything You Need To Know About Google's New Tablet, The Nexus 10

Google’s new 10-inch tablet, the Nexus 10, boasts some impressive features.The Samsung-made tablet has a display with a whopping 4 million pixels. Google claims the Nexus 10 is the highest resolution tablet on the planet. It’s resolution measures 2560×1600 with 300 pixels per inch. Compare that to Apple’s iPad, which boasts 2048×1536 with 264 pixels per inch.



Besides having a gorgeous screen, the Nexus 10 provides over 9 hours of battery and 500 hours of standby time.

The Nexus 10 is powered by a 1.7GHz dual-core Exynos 5250 processor, with ARM’s Mali-T604 GPU. Taking advantage of Google’s Android 4.2, the tablet includes a front-facing camera and a 5-megapixel back camera with LED flash, 2GB of RAM, Bluetooth 4.0, and NFC.

The tablet’s stereo speakers are front-facing, providing better sound for music, movies, and more. The tablet will also support a new Miracast wireless display feature, allowing users to wirelessly stream content from the tablet to your HDTV.

Google says the tablet’s “truly unique feature” is the ability to create multiple user accounts and switch between them seamlessly, right from the lock screen.

The Nexus 10 will be available in two sizes, starting on November 13. The 16GB version will retail for $399, and the 32GB version will retail for $499.

You can pick one up in Google’s Play Store.

